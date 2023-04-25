Last Fully Dry Day of the Week

AM Headlines:

Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory until 9am for the Mountains/Northern Foothills

Clouds fill in today

Rain chances return tomorrow afternoon

Thursday PM – Friday = Wettest Outlook

Drying out for Saturday

Cold front arrives Sat PM – Sun More rain and storms

Discussion:

Clear skies have let temps slide into the 30s and 40s across the region. Freeze warnings and frost advisories remain in effect for the mountains and northern foothills until 9am. Clouds will fill in slowly today with highs reaching the upper 60s this afternoon. A wedge begins to develop mid-week leading to cloudy skies and sprinkles Wednesday. Rainfall totals won’t be significant at this point, but temps will remain below average with highs near 70 Wednesday and Thursday. A series of disturbances will bring better rain chances and isolated storms Thursday PM through Friday. This will be the wettest period over the week with rainfall totals more than 1″ looking likely. Clouds will begin to erode Friday afternoon with a break in the rain Friday night through Saturday — good news for all the weekend events as highs reach the low to mid 70s. But, the break in soggy weather will be brief. A cold front will bring rain and storms back to the region Sunday.