Female Athletic Coach Charged With Assaulting Student At Statesville High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. – A female athletic coach appeared in court on Wednesday, April 26th after being charged with assaulting an 18-year-old female student following a soccer game at Statesville High School.

On March 29th, a student reported she was assaulted after the Spring Athletic Games by Coach Shanna Evans. The student reported the incident to a school administrator and the School Resource Officer who initiated the investigation.

The SRO said they reviewed videos and other related information and spoke to other parties involved. Following the investigation, Evans, 43, of Statesville, was charged with simple assault, according to officials with the Statesville Police Department. No further details are available at this time.