Local Non-Profit Has Trailer With Specialized Wheelchairs Stolen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit’s mission of helping people with physical disabilities run races, came to a sudden stop.

Their trailer full of specially made wheelchairs was stolen.

“They stole everything,” said Kevin Young.

Young found an empty parking spot where his trailer full of equipment once was.

“It’s unfathomable that someone would steal a trailer with wheelchair racing chairs,” said Young.

Young started Speed For Need six years ago..

The non-profit provides specially made wheelchairs for those who need it on the day of a race.

“It’s racing chairs to get from the start line to the finish line in races, that they wouldn’t be able to participate in without our help,” said Young of the mission.

Speed for Need hit a major setback last week. In the early hours on April 20th, two men snuck into the lot, pulled their truck up to the trailer, and drove off.

“We lost our enclosed trailer, but what’s inside it was a mess pretty special racing chairs,” said Young.

The thieves stole about $35,000 worth of items. Some of which goes a lot further than dollars and cents.

“That’s really the sad part about all of it. It’s not the money, it’s not the equipment, it’s having to tell people that we can’t help them in races that were meant to benefit them in the upcoming months,” explained Young.

The black trailer has a NC plate number F70155. Please call CMPD if you see it.