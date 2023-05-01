No Arrests in Deadly Gastonia Shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Gastonia.

On Saturday, just before 5:30 a.m., officials responded the 1100 block of Pebblestone Way. Gastonia Police say while investigating they found 25-year-old Demallon Lamarea Anthony White in the bedroom of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. White was pronounced at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw two to three possible suspects fleeing the area after the shots were fired.

Police say no arrests have been made and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.