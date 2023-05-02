Students Sue Middle School Over Right To Wear “Let’s Go Brandon” Sweatshirts

Two middle school students are suing their school in Michigan. Last year, they went to the school wearing sweatshirts that said “Let’s Go Brandon”.

They were told by administration to remove the shirts because the term “Let’s Go Brandon” can conjure up thoughts of profanity by others.

A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the students last week by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

The group claims the school was discriminatory and violated the students constitutional rights.

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright