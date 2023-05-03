Cornelius Police Officer Arrested On Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges With A Minor

THE LATEST:

Cornelius NC, police officer Erickson Lee, 25, turned himself in to YCSO detectives on May 2, 2023. Lee had previously been taken into custody on April 30th in Charlotte, NC before being released on a fugitive bond.

Lee was charged with disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, assault and battery 1st degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd, and 3rd degree. The alleged incidents took place in Lee’s home in Fort Mill, SC,

MorningStar Ministries confirm Lee is a former youth volunteer. MorningStar is cooperating fully with law-enforcement. The former youth volunteer has not been associated with MorningStar for several months.

The investigation is ongoing. Further charges may be pending. Lee was booked into the York County Detention Center

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cornelius, N.C. – A Cornelius police officer has been arrested and placed on Administrative leave on Friday, April 28th.

According to a news release, Officer Erickson Lee was arrested by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers say the charges were related to an investigation conducted by the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Lee will remain on administrative leave as the Cornelius Police Department initiates an internal Investigation.

No further details at this time.