ICSO: Teens Arrested After Setting Abandoned Home On Fire

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – Two teens were arrested after being charged with arson on April, 28th.

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Tomlison Avenue in Harmony to assist the Harmony Fire Department and the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office with a suspicious house fire.

According to a news release the unoccupied home was fully engulfed in flames.

After investigating the suspicious fire deputies identified Michael King, 19, and Hayden Poore, 19 as the suspects involved. It was reported the two men broke into the abandoned home and set it to flames.

Both men were arrested and charged with the following: