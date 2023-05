CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Two singing powerhouses are reuniting to bring audiences a musical treat. Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard have teamed up for a special tour, “20 Years: One Night”. The tour is making a stop here in the Queen City on Thursday, May 4th at the Knight Theater. Tickets are available online. Hear how the two singers feel about sharing the stage and going out on the road when they talked with Rising’s Joe Duncan.