CMPD: Wanted Fugitive Arrested In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE N.C. – CMPD has arrested a wanted fugitive after an altercation led to a stabbing on Friday, May, 5th.

Offices responded to a call off of West Trade Street in Uptown Charlotte. The suspect identified as 49-year-old Robert Watson, reportedly fled the scene in the direction of I-77. Shortly after Watson was arrested.

Watson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and fugitive warrant. ( Out of South Carolina) Watson is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County jail.

No further details