Third Annual Carolina Black Restaurant Week Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Things are heating up for Carolina Black Restaurant Week.

The week aims to support local black businesses like Cru Charlotte who often face more challenges and disparities as business owners.

“The challenge I would say is access to certain capital. It’s very limiting. Exposure sometimes. You have to do more to get half the recognition of other businesses.”

Dimitri Parker, owner of Cru Charlotte, said the week encourages people to support businesses like his and others in the Charlotte community.

“When you’re coming to spend money with us you’re coming to support black owned business. You’re coming to support people who are very positive and passionate about servicing the community,” Parker said.

Inside 7th Street Market another local business is making black restaurant week ‘pop’.

Whether you like it sweet or salty, with over 60 flavors It’s Poppin Gourmet Kettle Corn is sure to have something you like.

Owner Janelle Doyle said being apart of Black Restaurant Week is important for black businesses who often struggle to get exposure.

“A lot of times we can’t afford the advertising and the marketing dollars that come with being able to really get our name out there.”

Doyle said it gives black businesses a platform and an opportunity to shine .

“It’s really shining a light on black businesses that people would have never heard of or seen on an everyday basis.”

Carolina Black Restaurant Week runs until Sunday May 7.