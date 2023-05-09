Family Releases Condition Update After Wife Killed, Groom Injured In Golf Cart Accident Hours After Wedding

Condition Update:

On April 28th, Samantha “Sam” Hutchinson was killed by an alleged drunk driver in Folly Beach just hours after her wedding after a vehicle plowed into the back of the golf cart the bride and groom were riding in following their reception.

The groom, Aric Hutchinson, is recovering from two broken legs, broken bones in his face, and brain bleeds. He is recovering physically at home and mentally coping with the loss of his wife and working with her family to plan her funeral. Ben and Brogan Garrett were also injured in the golf cart accident. Ben is recovering in a burn unit from severe road rash and open wounds. Brogan only suffered minor injuries.

Read below for full details on the accident.

Original Story (Posted: May 2nd):

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, authorities said.

Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski’s rental car indicated she was driving 65 mph and only briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday on Folly Beach, investigators said.

The speed limit on the island near Charleston is 25 mph.

Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Miller had just got married hours earlier, Folly Beach Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath said.

Three others in the golf cart including the groom, Aric Hutchinson were injured. Gilreath said the golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night.

The groom’s mother created a Go Fund Me page to pay for her daughter-in-law’s funeral and her son’s medical bills. It included a photo of the newlyweds running under sparklers just before the crash.

It also had a photo of groom Aric Hutchinson in the hospital, where he was recovering from a brain injury and numerous broken bones after the golf cart rolled over several times and was thrown 100 yards.

At the hospital, Annette Hutchinson wrote that she was handed a bag with her son’s wedding band five hours after his now-late wife put it on his finger.

The bride’s family has also created a Go Fund Me page.

Komoroski, 25, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She faces one to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

Komoroski remained in the Charleston County jail Monday afternoon and records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.