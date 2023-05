CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Florida substitute teacher allowed a 7th grade boy to try her vape pen. She then told him not to tell anyone. She’s facing child abuse charges for it. The sub worked at that school district since November. Now, she no longer does. How would you handle this if it happened to your kids?

