Suffolk Punch Brewing Set To Open Cafe, Taproom, And Coffee Bar In SouthPark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Suffolk Punch Brewing will be opening a brewery, cafe, taproom and coffee bar in the heart in the West Plaza of SouthParkMall. Barn doors kick open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 at this stunning space.

At more than 11,000-square feet of indoor/outdoor space near Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Container Store at 4400 Sharon Road, this all-in-one space will immediately elevate the drinking, dining, and entertainment options in the area.

The space includes a greenhouse roof, roll-up garage doors, communal beer garden seating, multiple bars, private dining rooms/event spaces, indoor seating for more than 300 people, a stage for live music, a children’s play area and ample outdoor space.

The seasonally-driven menu from Executive Chef Michael Rayfield will offer breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner options, utilizing locally-sourced ingredients.

Suffolk Punch Brewing SouthPark will be open daily with varying hours.

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.