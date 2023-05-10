Vale Man Arrested For Gastonia Murder

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man from Vale, North Carolina has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old inside an apartment in Gastonia.

On Saturday, April 29th just before 5:30 a.m., officials responded to an apartment on Pebblestone Way in Gastonia. Police say while investigating they found 25-year-old Demallon Lamarea Anthony White in the bedroom of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. White was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw two to three possible suspects fleeing the area after the shots were fired. On May 10th, police say Quinton Payne Palmer-Whitesides was arrested and charged for White’s murder.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.