Pet Of The Week: Meet Mister!

CHARLOTTE, NC — For this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Mister! Mister is 10 years old and neutered. He loves car rides and going on walks! Mister does not like to be left alone and enjoys being around his people.

CMPD Animal Care & Control is looking for fosters, adopters, and those willing to do Staycations as their shelter is overflowing. If you are interested in Mister or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

CMPD Animal Care & Control is holding a free Rabies Clinic this weekend at the shelter. See below for more information: