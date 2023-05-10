Talk, Truth, Tea: Robert De Niro Has 7th Child At 79

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s Talk, Truth, Tea, Robert Di Nero reveals he just welcomed his 7th child into the world. The Academy Award-winning actor is 79 years old. De Niro’s other children are by different woman and so far, there has been no information given about the mother of the brand new baby. De Niro made the announcement during an interview about his new movie, “About My Father”.

Jonathan Majors will be back in court next month. He made a court appearance this week on assault charges. The District Attorney revealed that Major is accused of hitting the female victim in her face and causing a laceration behind her ear. Majors has denied all the charges.