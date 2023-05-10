Couple Arrested On Drug And Weapon Charges In Lancaster

1/3









LANCASTER, S.C. – A couple was arrested on drug and weapon charges on Friday, May 5th in Lancaster, South Carolina.

Agents with the Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force opened an investigation at a residence on Locustwood Avenue in Lancaster. The suspects, who were identified as Jarkevious Frazier and Heather Kennington, both 34, were reportedly living in the home.

A search warrant was obtained after an undercover source purchased suspected fentanyl from a person on the property, according to a news release. Deputies say Frazier, Kennington, and eight other adults were located in various rooms of the house, a camper on the property, and a car in the yard. Deputies say all were arrested during the search, however, Frazier and Kennington were the only ones charged.

During the search, agents reportedly found 11 grams of Fentanyl, eight grams of meth, four grams of marijuana, and schedule IV controlled substances. Deputies also seized smoking pipes, scales, and a firearm, according to a news release.

Frazier and Kennington were charged with the following: