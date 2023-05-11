16-Year-Old Sentenced In Murder Of Charlotte Teen

CHARLOTTE — A Mecklenburg County Judge sentenced a 16-year-old boy for the murder of a Charlotte teenager. Prosecutors say the teen, who we won’t identify because of his age, along with several others, fired several rounds at Trinity Park Apartments in northwest Charlotte, as Jaylen Foster and his friends walked to the store back in September of 2021. Foster, who was just 16, was killed. Two others were hurt.

CMPD says DNA evidence connected a 16-year-old boy to the crime. He was 14 when the shooting happened.

The boy was charged with second degree murder, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. Thursday, a judge sentenced him to over ten years in prison for the murder charge.

CMPD says the case is officially closed because the suspect refused to give police information about the other people who were with him when the crime was committed.