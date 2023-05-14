Three Dead After Truck Crashes Into Shelby Home During Chase

SHELBY, N.C. – A horrific crash leaves three people dead after a truck plows into a Shelby home.

There is extensive damage left behind at the home on Suttle Street near Dekalb Avenue.

The crash happened as a Cleveland County Deputy chased the truck following a 911 call out of Cherokee County, South Carolina, just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The caller told dispatchers the truck was chasing them while someone inside was firing shots.

A deputy found the vehicles traveling on Earl Road at U.S. 74 and began pursing the truck.

The Deputy momentarily lost sight of the truck after it turned off its lights, then found it crashed into the home.

Shelby Police say six people were in the truck and three of them died. Two of them were 20-years-old and the third person was 18.

Deputies say no one was hurt in the vehicle the truck was shooting at.