Rain Chance Rollercoaster Ahead

After a battle of the seasons over the first two weeks of May, the third week of the month will feel… well, like May. Temperatures remain somewhat consistent this week, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s around the Metro, but rain chances will fluctuate wildly. For the Metro, the workweek will get off to a splendid start this Monday, with dry and comfortable air settling in across our area. While rain chances will be significantly higher in the mountains, the Piedmont and Foothills should largely remain dry. Unfortunately, the rest of the week ahead will be a bit tougher to pin down.

A stalled boundary to our south will slowly trudge back toward our direction by Tuesday, bringing showers back into the Carolinas. While Tuesday won’t be a washout, it won’t exactly be a stunner, either. Expect scattered showers and sticky warmth to carry into midweek before a cold front clears the moisture by Thursday morning. Dry air should maintain its hold on the Carolinas for the final two days of the workweek before another rainmaking system arrives by the weekend.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Mountain rain. High: 80°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Monday Night: Clouds remain. Stray shower? Low: 65°. Wind: S 5-10.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Tuesday Night: Scattered storms. Low: 67°. Wind: SW 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Wednesday: AM clouds and isolated rain. PM clearing. High: 80°. Wind: N 5-15.