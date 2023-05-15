Teacher Under Investigation For Showing Disney Movie In Class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A teacher showed a Disney movie to her 5th graders and now she is being investigated by the state. Strange World is an animated movie. It features Disney’s first openly gay character. The complaint relates to the controversial Don’t Say Gay law that limits conversation about gender identity and sexual orientation.

The teacher thinks one specific board member that has it out for her. That board member has a daughter in the class who saw the movie. Here’s the twist: the board member, and all other class parents, signed a permission slip so their kids could watch PG movies. What’s going on here?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright