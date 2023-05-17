12-Year-Old Shoots, Kills Sonic Drive-In Employee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There was a fight in a Sonic parking lot in Texas between an employee and a 20-year-old man who was creating a disturbance in the parking lot. When things got physical, a 12-year-old who was waiting in the car for the man fired six shots, and killed the employee. The 12-year-old and the person he was with are both charged with murder. Should the 12-year-old be tried as an adult for murder?

