Northlake Mall Announces A New Addition To Its Enhanced Security Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Northlake Mall debuted the K-9 Patrol Unit as its newest addition to its enhanced security program on Wednesday, May 17th.

K-9 handler Angel Hernandez and Firearm Detection Dog, Smokey, have completed the Allied Universal Security Services firearm detection training program. The pair are licensed through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (AFT) and will be recertified annually.

The mall’s recently announced enhanced security program includes an increased amount of off-duty police officers, large public view monitors, more than 140 CCTV cameras, and state-of-the-art vehicle recognition that cross references with CMPD’s programs.

These measures are in addition to other policies and programs that have been implemented throughout recent years, including onsite 24/7 security; a Youth Supervision Policy requiring all visitors age 17 and under to be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m.; and regular active shooter training for all retailers and their employees.