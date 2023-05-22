Up ‘n Adam: The HEARTest Yard

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel went to The Point at Lake Norman to The HEARTest Yard‘s 10th Annual Golf Classic Tournament.

The organization was founded by former Carolina Panther tight end and sports commentator Greg Olsen and his wife Kara after the couple learned that their son T.J. would be born with a severe congenital heart defect. The initiative partners with Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital.

Not only did “Up ‘n Adam” get the chance to chat with Greg Olsen himself, but he also got to meet a “Heart Dad” and his son, who were volunteers for the Tournament. And no “Up ‘n Adam” would be complete without some activity. Adam of course, attempted to hit some golf balls himself!

Make a contribution to The HEARTest Yard by clicking HERE.