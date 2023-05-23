Lower Humidity Continues, More Sunshine Wednesday

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: N/NE 5-15, G: 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Likely the warmest day of the week. Highs near 80. Wind: E/NE 5-15.

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: This will be the coolest day of the week. Highs will struggle to reach 70. Scattered showers.

Memorial Day Weekend Beach Outlook:

– An area of low pressure is expected to develop off the southeast coast late this week. Tropical development is not expected, but it will bring rain, wind and rough surf to the beaches. Here is a reminder of the dangers of rip currents and how to escape them.

Notes:

– Super Typhoon Mawar is taking aim at Guam. The island is bracing for life-threatening storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rain.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin