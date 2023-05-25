Contract Worker At CarMax Arrested After Having Over Three Pounds Of Suspected Marijuana Delivered To The Car Dealership

1/2

GASTONIA, N.C. – A Gastonia man has been arrested and charged after receiving a package at his workplace that contained over three pounds of suspected marijuana on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Officers responded to the CarMax located on Remount Road for the report of an alleged drug violation. Upon arrival, officers say they spoke with a store manager who stated that during the early hours of Monday, May 22nd, CarMax received a large box from California that was addressed to the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Michael Williams.

According to a news release, the manager told officers Williams routinely receives packages addressed to him and that this particular package had an unusual odor.

Shortly after, officers opened the box and found over three pounds of suspected marijuana inside, according to a news release. Officers seized the alleged marijuana and waited for Williams to arrive at work before arresting him.

Williams was arrested and transported to the Gaston County Jail where he was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver.

He was released after posting a 10,000 bond.