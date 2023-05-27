Officer Involved shooting East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired rounds at a police vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, May 27th.

Officers responded to a reported deadly assault call on Arnold Drive in the Eastway area around 2:10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers say a suspect in a 4-door silver sedan started firing rounds. An officer perceived an imminent deadly threat and fired their service weapon, according to a new release. Shortly after, the vehicle fled the scene, officers say.

Officer Involved Shooting in the Eastway Division CMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the 2600 block of Arnold Drive in the Eastway Division. pic.twitter.com/bJx5yBYlJN — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 27, 2023

No known injuries have been reported. Police are asking anyone with information to contact crime stoppers or call 9-1-1.