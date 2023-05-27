Officer Involved shooting East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired rounds at a police vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, May 27th.
Officers responded to a reported deadly assault call on Arnold Drive in the Eastway area around 2:10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers say a suspect in a 4-door silver sedan started firing rounds. An officer perceived an imminent deadly threat and fired their service weapon, according to a new release. Shortly after, the vehicle fled the scene, officers say.
No known injuries have been reported. Police are asking anyone with information to contact crime stoppers or call 9-1-1.