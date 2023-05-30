Rain Chances Stay Low, But Remain In The Forecast
Near average temperatures return toward the end of this week
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers continue through the evening, but will become more isolated after 8 pm. Lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Similar to Tuesday. A few showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs near 80.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Tropics:
The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of disorganized showers in the Gulf of Mexico. Tap here to read more.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin