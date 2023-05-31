Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Hosts Press Conference For National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Charlotte, N.C. (News Release)– Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will host a press conference for National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday, June 2, 2023. Leaders from the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the Federal Government are joining together in a call for meaningful action to prevent gun violence.

Attendees of this important event include CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King, Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio, Director of Community Relations Willie Ratchford, Medic’s Jon Studnek, Charlotte Fire Department’s Chief Bobby Cash and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Police Chief Lisa Mangum.

The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the City Council chambers (Meeting Room) at the Government Center (600 E. 4th Street). Media members attending should arrive at the Government Center entrance no later than 10:20 a.m. The press conference can also be viewed on the Government Channel and will be streamed live on the following:

https://facebook.com/cmpdnews

https://youtube.com/cmpdvidcast

https://charlottenc.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=669