Temperatures Warming Through Saturday

Saturday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

** Isolated showers are possible each day, but most of us will stay dry.

The National Hurricane Center continues to watch an area of disorganized showers in the Gulf of Mexico. The development chance holds at a low 20%. This system will have a tough road ahead as it runs into a wall of high wind shear around and over the Florida Peninsula. Hurricane season officially starts tomorrow, June 1st.