Temperatures Warming Through Saturday

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60. Thursday: More sunshine. Highs near 80. Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

** Isolated showers are possible each day, but most of us will stay dry.

Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center continues to watch an area of disorganized showers in the Gulf of Mexico. The development chance holds at a low 20%. This system will have a tough road ahead as it runs into a wall of high wind shear around and over the Florida Peninsula. Hurricane season officially starts tomorrow, June 1st. Here is a story I wrote yesterday… I will continue to update this: The National Hurricane Center continues to watch an area of disorganized showers in the Gulf of Mexico. The development chance holds at a low 20%. This system will have a tough road ahead as it runs into a wall of high wind shear around and over the Florida Peninsula. Hurricane season officially starts tomorrow, June 1st. Here is a story I wrote yesterday… I will continue to update this: https://www. wccbcharlotte.com/2023/05/30/ national-hurricane-center-is- watching-a-disturbance-in-the- gulf/