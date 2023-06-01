Temperatures Warming Through Saturday

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s with some locations reaching 90. Isolated PM showers and storms are possible as a wear backdoor cold front drops in from the north.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as hot as Saturday. Highs near 80.

Tropical Depression Two has formed. Tap here for the latest.

Have a great evening!