80+ High Schools Seniors Banned From Graduation Ceremonies After Senior “Pranks” Go Wrong

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – More than 80 seniors at multiple schools in Burlington, North Carolina are being banned from their graduation because of senior pranks.

Police don’t see the behavior as pranks; they see it as vandalism. Some kids were breaking and entering, they covered gym mats with dead fish and egged the buildings. Seven seniors at Walter M. Williams High School poured cement into toilets and urinals. Those kids are facing charges.

Is not letting the kids walk at graduation too harsh or not enough of a punishment?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode