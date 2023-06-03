Serial Bank Robber Carrying Minion Lunchbox Arrested

1/4

The Latest:

The man accused of robbing banks in Statesville and Salisbury over the last week has now been arrested after robbing an additional bank in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Hendersonville Police Department posted on Facebook that Kelvin Simmons robbed the First Citizens Bank on Four Seasons Boulevard just after 5pm on May 31st. Officers say Simmons entered the bank and told tellers he had a gun. Detectives quickly realized that Simmons is currently wanted for several bank robberies in the area.

Simmons was spotted wearing the same clothes and carrying a “Despicable Me Minion” lunchbox as pictured in the surveillance photos issued by the Salisbury Police Department.

Simmons was apprehended and is now in custody.

Original Story (Posted: May 30, 2023)

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police need your help locating a man accused of robbing the First Horizon Bank on E. Broad Street in Statesville. Officers responded to a robbery in progress at the bank Tuesday, May 30th just before 9:30am, according to a news release.

The suspect, Kelvin Wayne Simmons, is accused of walking into the bank with a lunch box and handing a note to the teller stating he had a gun and demanding money.

After receiving the money, police say Simmons, of Concord, fled the scene in a 2013 Hyundai Sante Fe with North Carolina plates: TMR-8978.

The Statesville Police Department obtained warrants for Simmons’ arrest. Police say Simmons is also wanted for several other bank robberies in recent days, including the F&M Bank on Avalon Drive in Salisbury on May 25th. Anyone with information on Simmons’ whereabouts is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.