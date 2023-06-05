Hazy Skies & Warming Temperatures On Tap Tuesday
Warmer temperatures and isolated storms through midweek
Wildfire smoke will settle across the Carolinas once again beginning Tuesday.
Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms this evening – mainly before 11 pm. Lows: Low 60s.
Tuesday: Decreasing clouds with more PM sunshine. Isolated PM storm possible. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Have a wonderful week!
Kaitlin