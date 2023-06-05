Hazy Skies & Warming Temperatures On Tap Tuesday

Warmer temperatures and isolated storms through midweek
Kaitlin Wright,

Wildfire smoke will settle across the Carolinas once again beginning Tuesday. Tap here for the latest.

Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms this evening – mainly before 11 pm. Lows: Low 60s.

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds with more PM sunshine. Isolated PM storm possible. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin