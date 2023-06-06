Poor Air Quality Wednesday, Plus A Few Showers

A Code Red has been issued for tomorrow. Tap here for the latest!

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hazy. Increasing PM clouds. Scattered showers and storms mainly PM. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: A beautiful start to the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a wonderful evening!