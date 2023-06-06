Poor Air Quality Wednesday, Plus A Few Showers
A Code Red Air Quality Alert has been issued for tomorrow
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hazy. Increasing PM clouds. Scattered showers and storms mainly PM. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: A beautiful start to the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Have a wonderful evening!