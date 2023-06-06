Tech Firm CEO From Huntersville Shot To Death At Holly Crest Apartments

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man who was the CEO of a tech firm was shot to death at the Holly Crest Apartments, according to police. Huntersville Police were called to the apartment complex shortly after 4pm on Monday, June 5th in reference to several calls in reference to shots being fired on Holly Crest Lane.

Officers arrived within minutes and were directed by witnesses to a man who had been shot multiple times in a stairwell of an apartment building, according to a news release. The man was identified as 61-year-old Michael Feldman.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect and his direction of travel. A few minutes later, police say they received several calls for service just east of the Holly Crest Apartments in reference to a man exhibiting bizarre behavior and approaching people.

Officers located the man witnesses described near the corner of Greenfarm Road and Greenpond Lane, according to a news release.

Police say the man, 30-year-old Randy Gonazles-Mugaburu, was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder. Police are asking anyone with video surveillance to call Detective Dillon Smith at 704-464-5518 or to contact the North Meck Crimestoppers hotline at 704-896-7867.

Feldman is listed as the CEO of T1V, a visual collaboration software company that provides digital workspaces for distributed teams to come together for real-time, flexible collaboration across in-room, hybrid, and virtual meeting environments. Feldman was also a former professor a UNC Charlotte.