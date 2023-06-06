Two Spartanburg Residents Charged For Threats Made On East Charlotte Mosque

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are facing charges for threatening a mosque in east Charlotte.

Back in May, the Islamic Center Of Charlotte received phone calls threatening an explosion on the mosque that would be “worse than 9/11”.

According to a CMPD spokesperson, after the initial investigation, officers identified the callers who admitted to making the calls and apologized. The victim initially didn’t want to pursue charges but changed their mind.

CMPD charged a juvenile and a 19-year-old with communicating threats. Both suspects live in Spartanburg.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released this statement: “We welcome the charges in this disturbing case and hope that if the suspects are convicted, they will be given an opportunity learn about the American Muslim community and about why threats to any house of worship are unacceptable,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper.