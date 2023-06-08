Charlotte Woman Gives Birth Within An Hour Of Her Mother’s Heart Transplant

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — Precious Olivia is Allie Mashal’s miracle from heaven.

When Allie went into labor, like most women, she wanted her mother by her side. That would not happen because Denise Ardelan was at a different hospital in need of her own care.

After a month of doctors appointments and tests, doctors told Denise she had congestive heart failure. She was given six months. She was immediately put on the transplant list. Two days later, she would get the call that would give her another chance at life.

Denise told Kaitlin Wright, “Here I am, fortunate to receive a heart and somebody lost it. It is a big big flood of emotion”

The timing was uncanny. Olivia was born at 3:33 AM on May 4th. Within the hour, her grandmother received her new heart.

While Allie was thinking about her mom, her mom was thinking about her and baby Olivia. Allie said her mom was intubated when she woke up so she was unable to speak. She asked for a whiteboard and a marker and the first thing she asked was, whether Olivia was born and how she was doing.

A new life created – another one saved. Denise will always have a special bond with sweet Olivia.