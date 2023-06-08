The Lights Festival In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC — Don’t miss the popular Lights Fest happening Saturday, June 10th at the Stanly County Fairgrounds! Thousands will come together to light up Charlotte as they release lanterns in the sky.

Some participants use the lantern release as a way to honor lost loved ones. Some will write on their lanterns a list of their hopes and dreams for the future, while others will use it as a way of letting go of things from their past. And some come to just enjoy food, live music, dancing, and the breathtaking sight of lighting the sky with thousands of lanterns.

“The Lights Festival is an event where people of all backgrounds and beliefs can come together to have an uplifting, positive, and unforgettable experience,” says Director of Event Operations Collin Maki. “We love seeing the variation of significance this event has for different people. We hope you’ll join us!”

What to expect: Gates open a few hours before sunset. Enjoy live music, family-friendly entertainment, and local food trucks while we wait for nightfall. You can also use this time to decorate or write on your sky lanterns. Once it is dark, everyone releases their sky lanterns together and light up the sky!

Are the lanterns environmentally safe? Yes! These lanterns are extremely safe and 100% biodegradable. They are made from rice paper, string, and bamboo. There is no metal wire in them. The rice-paper body of the lantern is fire-resistant to prevent the flame from traveling from the small fuel source suspended in the middle. They also have a very thorough clean-up crew who gathers the lanterns within 24 hours after the event and disposes of them properly.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now for $53 per person. Kids tickets include a Fun Kit (no lantern) and are available for ages 4-12 and are $12. Children 3 and under are free. Each adult ticket includes a packet to be picked up at the event. The packet contains a lantern and a marker.

Date night packages are available for $150 and include 2 adult tickets, 2 lanterns and markers, a plush blanket and teddy bear, and a bottle of apple cider with champagne flutes.

WHEN: Saturday, June 10th, 2023. Gates open at 5 p.m.

WHERE: Stanly County Fairgrounds, 24302 S. Business 52, Albermarle, NC 28001

WHAT TO BRING: Chairs, blankets, bug spray, food, water, sunscreen, umbrella. A phone or camera to capture the moment. Outside drinks and food are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted.

LEARN MORE: By visiting https://thelightsfest.com. Follow us on instagram @thelightsfest or Facebook @thelightstour. Check out video on our YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/@thelightsfest4324 #Whatlightsyou

ABOUT The Light Festival

The Lights FestivalTM is an event produced by Viive Events. They are a for-profit company with a dedication to making a lasting impact in each community they visit. For this reason, they partner with local charities and causes wherever they go. In Charlotte, they are partnering with Operation Underground Railroad which is a nonprofit fighting to end sex trafficking.