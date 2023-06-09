Trying Blue Bell’s New Java Jolt Ice Cream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –The Rising crew got a chance to try Blue Bell’s new flavor perfect for summer! Java Jolt combines delicious Blue Bell Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl.

Blue Bell’s Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!” Java Jolt is available in the pint size for a limited time.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now in stores visit www.bluebell.com. Follow Blue Bell on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.