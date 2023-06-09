Up ‘n Adam: CMA Fest Day 1

NASHVILLE, TN — Adam Wurtzel went from the Queen City to Music City to celebrate CMA Fest‘s 50th Anniversary.

CMA Fest, is the world’s largest country music festival, spanning a slew of stages across a stadium, a convention center, an entire riverfront, and a lot more.

Before the craziness of CMA Fest Day 1 began, “Up ‘n Adam” met up with a series of country artists in the heart of Downtown Nashville for both interviews, and exclusive to Rising performances. Today’s LIVE lineup included Curb Recording Artist Hannah Ellis, country star Craig Campbell, up and coming sensation Spencer Crandall and viral social media superstar turned country artist, Tayler Holder.

More info about CMA Fest and who is appearing on stage is located HERE.

Rising’s live coverage of CMA Fest continues on Friday, and interviews with your favorite A-list country stars will be featured on the show next week.