Up ‘n Adam: CMA Fest Day 2

NASHVILLE, TN — Adam Wurtzel and celebrity guest host Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC fame went to Nashville, TN to celebrate CMA Fest‘s 50th Anniversary with some of your favorite country stars.

CMA Fest, is the world’s largest country music festival, spanning a slew of stages across a stadium, a convention center, an entire riverfront, and a lot more.

“Up ‘n Adam” started his 2nd day at CMA Fest by interviewing a series of country artists in the heart of Downtown Nashville at Nudie’s Honky Tonk. We also got to witness some exclusive performances. Artists include The Voice winner Craig Wayne Boyd, Big Machine/Valory Music Recording Artist Tyler Rich and Home Free group member, Maggie Baugh.

More info about CMA Fest and who is appearing on stage is located HERE.

Rising’s coverage of CMA Fest continues next week, with interviews with your favorite A-list country stars.