Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte First Small Ensemble

CHARLOTTE, NC — For the first time ever, join the small ensembles of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte, the Women’s Chorus of Charlotte, and their newest ensemble, Spite & Malice, join forces to present the most fun, most engaging music they’ll have. You’ll be delighted, enraptured, and amazed that all that sound comes out of these small ensembles!

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte stopped by Rising to give us a preview of what to expect at the performance.

It will be held this Saturday, June 17th, 2023 at the St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. That’s on 1510 East 7th Street Charlotte, NC 28204.

Show starts at 7:30 PM.

For more information about the Gay Men’s Chorus, click here.