Adult Living Center Resident Arrested For Murdering Roommate In Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. – A Heritage Place Adult Living Center resident was arrested and charged with murdering his roommate On Tuesday, June 12th.

On Friday, June 2nd, Iredell County deputies responded to a call at the facility shortly after the incident occurred.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim unconscious after being beaten repeatedly in the head with a blunt object. The victim was immediately transported to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Greggory Warner was immediately taken into custody where he was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and issued a $20,000,00 secured bond.

On Friday, June 9th, the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center reported that the victim, 69-year-old Mark Leggette, succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy report determined Leggette’s death was caused by injuries received during the assault.