CHARLOTTE, NC — For this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Gigi! Gigi is a 2-year-old hound mix. She is very friendly.

CMPD Animal Care & Control is looking for fosters, adopters, and those willing to do Staycations as their shelter is overflowing. If you are interested in Gigi or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.