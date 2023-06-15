CMPD: 16-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Death Of 21-Year-Old Man At NW Charlotte Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD arrested a 16-year-old for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man at a busy shopping complex.

CMPD found 21-year-old Paul Tate shot to death at Rozzelle Crossing shopping center in the 2900 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses heard the gunshots and called 911.

Family and friends say Tate was an outstanding basketball player for West Mecklenburg High School. He graduated in 2020. Friends say he was planning to play ball at Livingstone College in Salisbury.

CMPD says a 16-year-old turned himself into law enforcement Wednesday. The juvenile is charged with murder.