Healthy Headlines: LGBTQ+ Affirming Healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – LGBTQ+ Affirming Healthcare encompasses a range of services for patients where the increase of inclusion and equality helps patients feel safe and understood so they can receive the healthcare they need. Jacinda Jacobs is joined Dr. Cramer McCullen, family medicine doctor with Novant Health, to discuss more on what LGBTQ+ Affirming Healthcare means to healthcare professionals and their patients in the LGBTQ+ community.

Watch the full interview below: