Ripley’s Opens Brand-New Attractions In Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (News Release) — Ripley’s Believe It or Not! has been a mainstay at Ocean Boulevard and 9th Avenue since 1976.

Now, the company has expanded and revitalized its offerings on the block, introducing all-new, exciting experiences!

Ripley’s Crazy Golf – You’ve never played miniature golf like this before – it’s Ripley’s after all! From zip-lining holes to selfie-worthy shots, 360-degree loops and epic glowing lights, this isn’t your average course. Prepare for a tee-rific time full of mind-bending challenges that will test your skills like never before.

Ripley’s Illusion Lab – Switch up your perspective, challenge your senses, and spark your curiosity as you engage with optical, photographic, and interactive illusions. At Ripley’s Illusion Lab, visitors are invited to step into a world of optical trickery and view things from a totally new — and bizarre — perspective!

Ripley’s Haunted Adventure – Are you brave enough to survive the new Ripley’s Haunted Adventure? Find yourself where murder mystery comes alive through the twists and turns of our haunted manor. Can you find the clues needed to catch the killer or will you become the next victim?

Ripley’s Mirror Maze – Now bigger and more immersive than ever with endless mirrored hallways, infinity rooms, and surreal surprises!

Whether you’re a family seeking an exciting day out, a group of friends looking for a unique bonding experience, or an individual eager to embark on an unforgettable journey, Ripley’s new Ocean Boulevard attractions have got you covered.

Ripley’s Crazy Golf, Ripley’s Illusion Lab, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, Ripley’s Mirror Maze, and—of course—Ripley’s Believe It or Not! are open daily all summer long.