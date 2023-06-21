Bond Denied For Teen Charged With Deadly DUI Crash In York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man will remain behind bars following his arrest for the deaths of two people after a DUI crash. A judge denied bond for 19-year-old Christopher Mullis. Prosecutors say Christopher Kernaghan was riding a lawn mower while cutting grass at a church on Homestead Road in Rock Hill on June 3. They say Mullis approached the area, speeding and driving drunk when he ran off the roadway, struck Kernaghan and his three-year-old son who was sitting on his lap.

Kernaghan was killed. Mullis’ cousin, 13-year-old Jessie Purser, who was traveling with him, also died. Kernaghan’s son was severely injured. The judge told the court he did not believe Mullis was a flight risk. He plans to revisit his decision to deny bond in 120 days.

—–PREVIOUS STORY——

ROCK HILL, SC – A GoFundMe has been created for a three-year-old who is fighting for his life in the ICU after being struck by a lawnmower Saturday, June 2nd.

Christopher Kernaghan was riding a lawnmower with his son Ray when he was hit and killed by a car. Authorities say the driver, Christopher Mullis crashed into the pair after running off the road.

Ray is accompanied by his mother in the ICU as they accept donations to help with the family’s medical bills.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/97j/p624a- need-a-miracle