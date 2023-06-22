Flood Watch Expanded Areawide Thursday

AM Headlines:

Flood watch until 12am Friday

Rain/Storms today — a few stronger this afternoon Flooding = biggest concern Damaging wind gusts possible

Low will lift out of the region with iso/sct storms Friday

Heating up, storm chances diminishing this weekend

Cold front brings threat of severe weather Monday Discussion:

Flood watch has been expanded to include every county in the region through midnight. Upper level low will begin to lift today leading to more rain and higher storm chances this afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with flooding the main concern, but damaging wind gusts a secondary threat. Highs will reach the mid 70s. If the wedge erodes enough, a few scattered storms will remain possible Friday afternoon with highs reaching the low 80s. If it holds together, expect temps to remain in the 70s with light rain through the day. Either way, conditions will improve this weekend with isolated storms possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s by Sunday. A cold front brings the threat of severe weather on Monday. We will need to monitor this closely.